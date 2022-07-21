Correction: Biden-Wildlife Habitat story

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — In a July 20 story about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service withdrawing a regulation involving endangered species, The Associated Press erroneously reported something said by the group Earthjustice. It said the regulation had forced the agency to disprove “speculative claims of economic harm made by industries,” not “environmental harm.”
