 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Correction: Amazon-Kyrie-Irving story

  • Updated
  • 0
Amazon Kyrie Irving

FILE - AWS CEO Andy Jassy discusses a new initiative with the NFL during AWS re:Invent 2019 in Las Vegas, on Dec. 5, 2019. Amazon CEO Jassy said Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, that the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it.

 Isaac Brekken - freelancer, FR159466 AP

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published November 30, 2022, about an antisemitic film available on Amazon, The Associated Press misquoted company CEO Andy Jassy. He said Amazon customers “do a pretty good job of warning people when there’s objectionable content,” not “customers do a good job of monitoring other people.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebration of Disney Princesses coming to Orpheum

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News