Correction: Abortion-Lawsuit story
AP

PHOENIX (AP) — In a story published August 17, 2021, about a lawsuit seeking to overturn provisions of a new Arizona abortion law, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of an anti-abortion group. It is the Center for Arizona Policy, not the Center for Arizona Progress.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

