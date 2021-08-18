Correction: Abortion-Lawsuit story

PHOENIX (AP) — In a story published August 17, 2021, about a lawsuit seeking to overturn provisions of a new Arizona abortion law, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of an anti-abortion group. It is the Center for Arizona Policy, not the Center for Arizona Progress.
