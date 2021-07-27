Coroner IDs gunman in Southern California shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have identified the gunman involved in a California standoff that killed a sheriff's deputy and three others who were held hostage in a San Joaquin Valley home.

The shooter, identified Tuesday as Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., was fatally shot by Kern County sheriff's deputies. He had a history of arrests on domestic violence offenses and a restraining order was supposed to have prohibited him from having guns and approaching the home where the attack occurred Sunday in Wasco, a small community in the middle of farm fields northwest of Bakersfield.

(Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of domestic violence. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).)

The sheriff's office has not said what led to the deadly shootings or the specifics of the 41-year-old's previous arrests. He had been armed with an AK-47 style rifle and a handgun on Sunday.

The county coroner identified the victims who were held hostage inside the home as Ramirez's sons, 24-year-old Jose Manuel Ramirez III and 17-year-old Angel Manuel Ramirez, and their mother, Viviana Ruiz Ramirez, 42. Autopsies are pending.