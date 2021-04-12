Coroner identifies 3 young siblings killed in Los Angeles

Denton said he tried to get local authorities to intervene, but “in L.A. they wouldn’t help. The LAPD would not get involved,” he told the newspaper.

He said Carrillo was supposed to turn over the kids to him on Sunday.

Attorneys who represent Denton and Carrillo in the family court case did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Carrillo was arrested Saturday in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, according to the LAPD.

Authorities said police initially received reports that Carrillo was driving her car and heading north on Interstate 5 when she got in an altercation in the Bakersfield area. She abandoned her car and carjacked another vehicle, police said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a query about whether she would be extradited. The Los Angeles Police Department's Juvenile Division is handling the case and a police captain, Chris Waters, did not immediately return an emailed request for comment Monday morning.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the father's first name to Erik Denton, not Eric.

