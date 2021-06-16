Coroner: Black man in SC jail likely died of cardiac event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A coroner said Wednesday that a mentally ill Black man who died after an encounter with deputies in a South Carolina jail earlier this year likely died of a cardiac event.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal told reporters that Jamal Sutherland likely died of a fatal dysrhythmia, or an abnormal heart rhythm, after sheriff's deputies attempted to take him out of his jail cell in January. O'Neal changed the manner of death for Sutherland from “undetermined” to “homicide” on his death certificate earlier this month.

“Jamal mattered, and we need to be complete and thorough and answer all the questions we have," O'Neal said of the monthslong investigation.

Sutherland’s death gained national attention last month after county officials released video showing deputies attempting to take Sutherland to a bond court appearance the day after he was booked into jail.

The clips show that after Sutherland refused to leave his cell, deputies deployed stun guns and used pepper spray on him. “I can’t breathe,” Sutherland said while handcuffed as one officer knelt on his back for more than two minutes. An hour later, he was pronounced dead, officials reported.