Coronavirus update: Get essential answers from U.S. experts in these videos and articles

If everyone goes out and buys a mask or two (or three), it will put further strain on supplies needed by health care workers who really do need these resources to avoid getting sick doing their jobs. Also, since coronavirus spreads inside large water droplets that land in your eyes, nose or mouth, or when one person touches another, wearing a mask alone wouldn't necessarily prevent you from becoming infected if someone who was sick coughed or sneezed on you.

How does coronavirus kill?

It's like any other respiratory virus such as influenza. Inhaled water droplets with virus particles inside get into the lungs, and your immune system immediately tries to get them out, either my flooding them with mucous that you can cough out or by causing inflammation of the tiny air sacs inside your lungs that are critical for moving oxygen from the air you breathe into your bloodstream. These immune system reactions can be so forceful that they cause a patient to essentially suffocate. But, if you get to the hospital soon enough, there are many modern techniques to reduce inflammation and support your breathing until your immune system naturally fights off the infection.

Why is coronavirus so deadly?