 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cornell frat parties on hold; druggings, assault reported

  • 0

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of fraternity parties after a student reported being sexually assaulted Sunday and four others were reportedly drugged at off-campus housing in recent weeks, university leaders said this week.

All of the incidents occurred at residences affiliated with registered fraternities, according to a statement to students Monday by President Martha Pollack and Vice President Ryan Lombardi.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The suspension of fraternity parties and other social events at the Ivy League university follows an emergency meeting Sunday between the Interfraternity Council, which governs recognized fraternities, and staff, the statement said. IFC student leaders made the decision voluntarily.

“Fraternity leaders will take this time to implement stronger health and safety plans," the university statement said. “No IFC-affiliated social events will resume until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely.”

People are also reading…

The IFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

A Cornell University Police alert Friday warned of at least four incidents since Sept. 24 in which students reported they had become incapacitated while attending parties off campus, despite having consumed little or no alcohol. The individuals believed they were exposed to Rohypnol, the alert said. Commonly called “roofies,” the illegal sedative is known as a date-rape drug.

On Sunday, university police said a student reported being sexually assaulted at an event between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. that morning.

“Like you, we are outraged and saddened by the Cornell University Police Department (CUPD) crime alerts issued this weekend,” Pollack and Lombardi said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

5 states could legalized cannabis through midterm ballot initiatives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News