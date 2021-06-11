Copyright holder settles lawsuit with LOVE artist's estate

It also doesn’t resolve a case brought by Maine’s attorney general, who claims the estate paid excessive legal fees during litigation. That lawsuit contends $3.7 million paid to four law firms and about $400,000 collected by the estate’s personal representative were excessive.

Indiana created a lifetime of art but he’s best known for LOVE, spelled with two letters to a line and with a tilted “O.”

It’s been transformed into sculptures around the world, and was featured on a U.S. postage stamp.

The goal is display such artwork in a museum that's going to be created at Indiana's former home in a converted Oddfellows Hall, a Victorian-style residence, on Vinalhaven.

In the meantime, though, Morgan Art Foundation and the Star of Hope Foundation will work together to get the artwork in front of people at venues around the world, Sterrs said. Most of the estate's $80 million worth cited in court documents comes from the art collection.

“The future is bright for the market and legacy of Robert Indiana, and the estate is pleased to have helped create this success,” said James Brannan, a Rockland attorney for the estate.

