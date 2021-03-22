Cops' posts to private Facebook group for Pittsburgh-area officers show hostility, transphobia, bullying

"He understood the concerns and he deleted the post," Bosco said. "There is and there needs to be a higher professional standard for police, especially when it comes to social media."

Trieu defended his comment, telling the AP that he was merely advising other officers in the group that, just like community members can complain about officers, they could file a grievance with a dispatcher's supervisor if they feared for their safety.

Concerns about explicit bias on officers' social media accounts were renewed in the last year after a summer of protests demanding an end to police brutality and racial injustice in policing and pro-Trump protests in January that led to a violent siege on the Capitol.

The private Facebook page showed embattled officers hostile to criticism and doubling down on policing as it currently exists, with many posts and comments possibly violating some department social media policies that prohibit disparaging comments about race or that express bias or harass others.

Joe Hoffman, a West Mifflin Borough Police officer, posted a criticism of Webster, Mass., Police Chief Michael Shaw, who lay on his stomach on the steps of his station for about eight minutes — a reference to George Floyd being held on the ground when he was killed by Minneapolis police.