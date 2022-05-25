 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Cops: 500,000 fentanyl pills found in Arizona traffic stop

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Two women were arrested after about 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona, police said.

The pills were found concealed in collagen supplement bottles on Monday during a search that also turned up a handgun and a large amount of cash, police from the small city of Casa Grande south of Phoenix said in a statement.

Martha Lopez, 31, and Tania Luna Solis, 30, were arrested on suspicion of crimes including possession of a narcotic drug for sale, according to police.

Court records didn't list attorneys who could comment on behalf Lopez or Solis, who are from Phoenix.

Two children in the vehicle were turned over to state child protection officials, police said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

