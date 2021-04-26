Cop accused of hurting woman's arm: 'Ready for the pop?'

The video then shows her pull her hat over her eyes while another male officer says, “I love it.”

As the officers were watching the body camera video, Garner was in a holding cell a few feet away, handcuffed to a bench. The federal lawsuit filed on her behalf earlier this month said she received no medical care for about six hours after she was taken to jail.

Later in the surveillance video, Hopp and the other male officer fist bump at the part of the body camera footage where Hopp dismisses the concerns of a man passing by the arrest scene who stops to object to how Hopp treated what the man thought was a child.

After watching that part of the body cam video a second time, the second officer who is recorded on the surveillance video reacts to the man who stopped at the arrest scene by saying: “What are you doing? Get out of here. This is none of your business."

Hopp arrested Garner in June 2020 after she allegedly left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items. His body camera footage shows Hopp grabbing her arm and pushing her to the ground after she walked away from him. She looks confused and repeatedly says, “I am going home.”