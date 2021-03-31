'Cool but weird.' Macy's store transformed into school

Senior Lila Iyengar Lehman said she didn’t know what to expect of the store-turned-school.

“I have to say even though everyone complains that it’s loud and crowded, I just am so much happier being around people. It’s way better than being stuck at home on your computer all day long,” the 18-year-old said. “And although the situation’s weird, I think, you know, everyone’s doing the best with the circumstances so I think it’s pretty great overall.”

Despite some challenges with noise because the classroom walls don’t rise to the ceiling, the school is working, officials said. Iyengar Lehman said a lack of windows and students’ being prohibited from leaving the downtown building for unexcused reasons is also a challenge. Normally seniors would be allowed to leave during blocks when they don’t have class but due to coronavirus protocols, officials said that's not possible this year.

Unlike the other school, classrooms are closer together, so students get to see their classmates and teachers, creating a sense of community, Flanagan said. Just half of nearly 1,000 students attend at a time.

For now, the district has leased the building for 3 1/2 years while it learns more about the PCBs at the old school and what needs to be done.