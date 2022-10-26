Convictions in Wisconsin, Michigan cases; Biden targets junk fees; Trump aide must testify | Hot off the Wire podcast

Darrell Brooks was found guilty Wednesday of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He drove into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee after fleeing a domestic disturbance with an ex-girlfriend.

Three men have been convicted of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were found guilty Wednesday of providing “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen.

With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration’s push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks, airlines and other companies charge their customers.

Biden held Oval Office talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, with the Israeli leader warning of a mounting Iranian “challenge."

Gunmen have attacked a major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens.

Rishi Sunak has faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain's prime minister, promising to restore economic stability after his predecessor’s tax plans triggered market tumult.

Who made the global warming mess the world is now in? More than half of the world’s heat-trapping gases comes from three places: The United States, China and Europe.

A judge has ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether President Donald Trump and his Republican allies illegally tried to influence Georgia's 2020 election.

The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize.