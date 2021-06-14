Convict gets life in prison for Tennessee official's death

“That’s something that is going to take time,” she told reporters outside the courthouse.

Watson had been housed in the minimum security annex at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary near Henning, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Memphis. He was serving a 15-year sentence for illegally confining his wife and hitting her with an aluminum baseball bat in July 2012, court documents show. His sentence began in 2013 and was set to expire in 2025. He also had been previously convicted of aggravated child abuse.

The prisoner had access to a tractor and a golf cart as a “trusty” — an inmate granted special privileges as a trustworthy person — and was on regular lawn care duties when he sexually assaulted and killed Johnson at her home on the prison grounds, authorities said.

After the attack, Watson escaped on a tractor, which he left in a cotton field about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the prison, authorities said. He was found four days later after an intense manhunt.

During his four days on the run in rural West Tennessee, Watson stole items from two homes, including camouflage clothing, binoculars, a compass, two knives, a saw and food, the indictment said. He was captured seven hours after homeowners recognized him on their outdoor surveillance camera.