Controversial mining operation ignoring orders to halt

Amanda Garcia is director of the Southern Environmental Law Center's Nashville office. She said sediment is a huge problem because it affects water quality for all species, although it can be especially harmful to mussels.

“If you dump a bunch of dirt on top of mussels, they're going to die," she said.

She noted that the stretch of river containing the mine is a critical habitat for several endangered species and it is just upstream from a national wildlife refuge.

Tennessee Wildlife Federation, which represents hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts, sent a letter to TDEC in early March warning that the design of the mining operation was such that when flooding overtopped the berms it would flush large amounts of sediment into the river and surrounding wetlands. Only two weeks later, that happened, Federation CEO Michael Butler said in an interview.

He said the Duck is “just a special place” because of its incredible biodiversity including “several species where this is the only place they appear on Earth.” Butler said the Tennessee Wildlife Federation believes the open-pit design of the mining operation will continue to pollute the river during increasingly frequent flooding, which he said occurs about every-other year.