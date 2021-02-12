Contractor sentenced in San Francisco corruption scandal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A millionaire recycling plant owner who admitted bribing the city's public works director with gifts that included a $36,550 gold Rolex watch was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison.

Florence Kong also was ordered to pay a $95,000 fine for bribing a public official and making false statements to the FBI.

Kong, 63, is one of nearly a dozen people who have been charged in a sweeping City Hall corruption probe. Multiple city department heads have been forced to resign.

Kong acknowledged bribing Mohammed Nuru, former director of the city Department of Public Works, who resigned his post after being charged with fraud and lying to the FBI. Prosecutors allege he took thousands of dollars in gifts and cash from contractors. They also alleged that he conspired with a restaurateur in 2018 to bribe an airport commissioner for prime restaurant space at San Francisco International Airport.

“Both corrupt officials and those who corrupt them are accountable for their crimes. Our City Hall prosecutions are not over. The investigation continues,” said David L. Anderson, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California.