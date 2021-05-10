Consumer watchdog agency rediscovers its teeth under Biden

The bureau has also extended its mission in ways previously not seen.

Using its authority to go after debt collectors, the CFPB moved last month to protect tenants behind on rent due to the pandemic from eviction. The Centers for Disease Control last year put into effect an eviction moratorium, but the CDC had no statutory authority itself to enforce its own rule. So, the bureau used its authority to force any agents acting on behalf of landlords, typically law firms hired to collect back rent, to give tenants their rights under the CDC’s rule and to make sure struggling tenants got assistance.

The CFPB had never held any authority over renters or rent collection previously, and the change was welcomed by poverty and consumer advocates.

The banking industry has been critical of the more aggressive posture of the bureau, partly because the changes are happening under a temporary director.

“At the very least, if he’s going to make these changes and be in this role for an extended period of time, he should appear in front of Congress as is statutorily required,” said Richard Hunt, president and CEO of the Consumer Bankers Association, a trade group for the larger retail banks.