Consumer privacy push in Florida limps forward

During a press conference in February, DeSantis assailed Big Tech companies for profiting from the troves of data they harvest from consumers.

Business advocacy groups, which have generally been friendly to Republicans, have come out against the proposal, saying it would spawn frivolous lawsuits if individual consumers were allowed to take legal action.

“The private rights of action allowing for statutory damages would create a cottage industry of plaintiffs lawyers filing gotcha lawsuits,” said Alfred Saikali, whose Miami law firm represents clients who could be held liable under the proposed rules.

Saikali lauded lawmakers for agreeing to remove a consumer's right to sue, but later returned to address legislators as he sought to have the bill killed because of the cost.

“To comply with this law you're going to have to purchase technology, you're going to have to perform data inventories, you're going to have to hire lawyers like myself," he said, adding that processing consumer requests could require more costly staffing and training. "So you're looking at at least hundreds of thousand of dollars each year for a business to comply,” he said.