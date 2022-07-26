Consumer confidence slips again; Walmart cuts profit outlook; Joni Mitchell returns to stage | Hot off the Wire podcast

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with airstrikes despite a deal that was supposed to allow grain shipments from ports to resume.

U.S. consumer confidence slid again in July as concerns about higher prices for food and gas continue to weigh on Americans. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 95.7 in July from 98.4 in June, largely due to consumers’ anxiety over four-decade high inflation.

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday after Walmart warned that inflation is negatively impacting American consumers’ spending power. Walmart shares plunged after the retail giant cut its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year, saying rising prices on food and gas are forcing shoppers to cut back on more profitable discretionary items.

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Washington on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office. He's delivering a speech hours after former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, called on the party to stop looking backward.

Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across the St. Louis area early Tuesday, killing one person, displacing many others and prompting rescues from vehicles and homes. One person died when a car in St. Louis was found covered in more than 8 feet of water.

Folk legend Joni Mitchell has performed her first full-length concert in nearly two decades. The Boston Globe reports she took the stage Sunday at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.

A 102-year-old woman is being honored for her service with an all-female, all-Black military unit that got mail to U.S. troops in Europe during World War II. Romay Davis was recognized for her service during an event in her home of Montgomery, Alabama.

The Biden administration is working to increase supplies of Monkeypox vaccine, which includes production in this country.

Former U.S. women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired, almost four months after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside. She was given 30 days' credit for time she spent at an in-patient rehabilitation facility.

Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Both performers along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year.

TBS is canceling “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” after seven seasons, removing a rare female voice from late-night TV. The channel in a statement Monday says it has made to make some difficult but business-based decisions as part of its new programming strategy.