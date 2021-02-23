Consumer confidence rises for second straight month

The percentage of consumers expecting business conditions to improve over the next six months fell to 31% from 34.1%. Those expecting conditions to worsen, however, also declined.

Consumers' assessment of the job market was also mixed. While fewer of those surveyed said they expected more job opportunities in the coming months, those who thought there would be fewer prospects also declined.

Slightly fewer consumers expect their incomes to increase in the next six months, but fewer see their incomes declining.

The consumer confidence index, which is closely watched by businesses and economists because consumer spending makes up about 70% of U.S. economic activity, had been over 100 for nearly 4 years before the pandemic struck last spring. The metric has mostly languished in the 80s and 90s since then, except for two month this fall.

Average daily COVID-19 deaths and cases have plummeted in the past few weeks. Virus deaths have fallen from more than 4,000 reported on some days in January to an average of fewer than 1,900 per day.

While winter weather has hamstrung vaccination efforts the past couple of weeks, supply is catching up with need and experts expect distribution to accelerate further as the weather improves.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.