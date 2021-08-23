Conservatives file redistricting lawsuit in Wisconsin

The lawsuit asks the Supreme Court to accept the case and put it on hold until the Legislature adopts a new map. If the Legislature doesn't adopt a constitutional map approved by the governor, the lawsuit argues, then the court should adopt new maps, using the current ones as a starting point.

The current maps were drawn by Republicans and enacted by then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2011. Republicans who strengthened their legislative majorities under the maps want to use them as the starting point for redistricting this year.

The lawsuit asks the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case directly, rather than have it start at lower state courts and work its way up.

Republicans had previously asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to adopt a rule requiring all redistricting cases to start with the high court. The Supreme Court in May refused to do that but said its decision didn’t preclude it from taking cases directly, anyway.

It's premature for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case and the court is “ill-suited to litigate redistricting issues,” said Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project, a nonpartisan group promoting independent redistricting.