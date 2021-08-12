Conservative activist lawyer sues Roger Stone for defamation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The conservative activist lawyer that sued China for $20 trillion over the coronavirus pandemic is now seeking $5 million in a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump ally Roger Stone over comments he made on a social media site popular with far-right extremists.

Larry Klayman filed the lawsuit in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Monday, arguing the political provocateur made a false statement about his status as a lawyer and levied a false accusation that Klayman had molested his children.

Stone posted a comment on Gab that called Klayman a “warped former lawyer that the 11th circuit found guilty of molesting his own children.” After Klayman demanded it be taken down, Stone posted a “clarification” that further insulted Klayman by referring to a profanity. Stone also made additional harmful and false claims, the suit said.

While Klayman was suspended from practicing law in Washington, D.C., he remains a lawyer licensed in Florida. Klayman said in the lawsuit that his ex-wife made a false claim against him about sexually inappropriate contact with their children during a messy divorce and custody battle. He says the claim was investigated and he was never charged with a crime.

A call to Stone's cellphone was unanswered and his voicemail was full.