Conservationists sue to save spotted owl logging protections

“Even though there’s a decent indication that the (Biden) administration is taking a second look, we didn’t want to leave any room for error,” said Susan Jane Brown of the Western Environmental Law Center, a plaintiff in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Portland, Oregon.

Brown estimated there are fewer than 2,000 breeding pairs of the owls left in the wild, but no one is sure.

The timber industry has “made it very clear that they like the final rule and the elimination of 3.4 million acres of critical habitat," she said.

Timber interests, including the American Forest Resource Council, filed a lawsuit earlier this month challenging the delay in implementing the new, reduced habitat protections and say the forest in question isn't used by the northern spotted owls.

The existing protections on logging in federal old-growth forests in the US West have cost Pacific Northwest communities that rely on the timber industry over $1 billion and devastated rural communities by eliminating hundreds of jobs, the group says.