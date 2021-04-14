Conservation groups sue Engineer Corps over Yazoo Pumps

The lawsuit asserts that U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is abdicating its obligations under the Endangered Species Act if it allows the project to move forward.

The Yazoo Pumps project would involve the construction of a 14,000 cubic-feet-per-second pumping plant in the Yazoo Backwater Area to drain water, primarily from low-lying agricultural lands, during floods.

Opponents say pushing water out of the south Delta could cause worse flooding downstream along the Mississippi River, and that the main beneficiaries of the project would be agribusinesses.

The estimated price tag for the pumps is at least $400 million and Congress has set aside only a portion of the money needed for the project.

Farmers and environmentalists have been arguing for decades over proposals for flood-control projects in the south Delta.

The flatlands between the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers are dominated by agriculture and dotted with small communities. The area has flooded nine of the past 10 years, including a 2019 deluge that lasted several months.