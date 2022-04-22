 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Connecticut woman, daughter sentenced in U.S. Capitol breach

  • 0

A Connecticut woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection was sentenced Friday to five weekends in jail, 60 days of home confinement and a $2,500 fine, while her daughter will serve 90 days of home confinement.

Jean Lavin, 57, and her daughter, Carla Krzywicki, 20, appeared at separate sentencing hearings before a federal judge in Washington. Both pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell also said the Canterbury, Connecticut, residents will serve three years of probation and pay restitution of $500 apiece to the Architect of the Capitol, to help pay for the nearly $1.5 million in damage done to the building by supporters of former President Donald Trump who tried to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

The two women were arrested in September after an unidentified tipster told the FBI that Krzywicki posted two photos on Facebook of herself and her mother outside the Capitol and of the scene inside the building, according to court documents. Krzywicki said in a previous court hearing that she removed the photos after realizing the seriousness of the situation.

People are also reading…

Lavin and Krzywicki said they traveled to Washington on a bus trip from Norwich to hear Trump speak, but arrived too late and missed the speech. Photos of the women shows them inside the Capitol and Lavin carrying a sign that read “Trump Won” on one side and “Don’t allow 7 states of cheaters to hijack our election!” on the other.

Lavin's lawyer, public defender Charles Wilson, declined to comment after the sentencing Friday. He wrote in court documents that Lavin was inside the Capitol for about 30 minutes. She had no plans that day other than to see Trump speak, and now recognizes that entering the Capitol was wrong, he wrote.

Krzywicki's attorney, H. Heather Shaner, said her client accompanied her mother to Washington because her mother's friend had decided not to make the trip and Krzywicki was worried about her mother's heart condition. Shaner said Krzywicki is not political and if anything is liberal-leaning.

“If anything good came of Jan. 6,” Shaner said in a phone interview, “it was whatever spell her mother had over her ... was broken. She's sweet, she's kind and very responsible.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release Monday that the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.” Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental home. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the "vast majority" of them were underage. Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, "and potentially back and forth."

Watch Now: Related Video

The Tonga Volcano was the largest explosion of the 21st Century

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News