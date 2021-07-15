Connecticut diocese files for bankruptcy amid abuse claims

“Ours is not the first diocese to experience a reorganization,” said Cote in a video message, calling the decision the “most important news” he's had to deliver during his 18 years leading the diocese.

Last October, a Roman Catholic diocese in New York City’s suburbs sought relief from a torrent of lawsuits filed after the state suspended the statute of limitations for suing over sexual abuse by priests. The Diocese of Rockville Centre, which encompasses much of Long Island and 1.4 million Catholics, said in filing for Chapter 11 protection that it will ask a bankruptcy court to put all cases on hold so that they they can be settled together — a process it says is more equitable but that victims say limits their ability to get at the truth.

“The financial burden of the litigation has been severe and only compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bishop John Barres said in a video and letter on the diocese’s website. “Our goal is to make sure that all clergy sexual abuse survivors and not just a few who were first to file lawsuits are afforded just and equitable compensation.”