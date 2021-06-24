Congress repeals Trump-era regulations on payday lenders

“State interest rate limits are the simplest way to stop predatory lending, and the OCC's rules would have completely bypassed them,” said Lauren Saunders, associate director at the National Consumer Law Center, a consumer advocacy group.

This isn’t the first time that “rent-a-bank” has been an issue. Federal regulators clamped down on the practice in the 1990s, but with the proliferation of online banking and fintech companies specializing in online-only financial services, the practice is growing once again.

An example on how the practice works can be seen in Elevate, a Texas-based fintech company that offers high-cost installment loans like a payday loan. Elevate offers loans in several states, including Arizona, which has a state law capping interest rates on payday loans at 36%. Because Elevate uses banks out of Utah and Kentucky to originate those loans, Elevate is able to make loans in Arizona for as high as 149%. In other states, Elevate makes loans with annual interest rates as high as 299%.

In a statement, Biden's appointee to the Comptroller of the Currency said he would “respect” Congress overturning their regulations.