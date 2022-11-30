 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
special report spotlight

Congress moving to avert rail strike; same-sex marriage bill passes Senate; Oath Keepers founder convicted | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:

  • Lawmakers are reluctantly intervening in a railroad labor dispute to stop what would surely be a devastating blow to the nation’s economy if the transportation of critical goods were disrupted.
  • The Senate has passed landmark bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex marriages. Senate Democrats are moving quickly to send the bill to the House and President Joe Biden’s desk.
  • Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has been convicted of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden's election.

More details in our episode show notes.

Watch Now: Drug 'super-cartel' busted in Europe and Dubai, and more of today's top videos

Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled a third of Europe's cocaine trade, watch the moment two neuron stars collide, and more of today's top videos.

Cocaine 'super-cartel' busted in Europe and Dubai
World

Cocaine 'super-cartel' busted in Europe and Dubai

  • Updated
Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled a third of Europe's cocaine trade, arresting 49 people in various countries in…

Take a look at the incredible moment two neutron stars collided
Science News

Take a look at the incredible moment two neutron stars collided

The color is green, but it’s still pretty incredible.

French baguette may be included in UNESCO heritage list
World

French baguette may be included in UNESCO heritage list

The National Bakery and Pastry Confederation will highlight the "cultural side" of the baguette, and its social bond when defending this Frenc…

Details in the White House Christmas decorations you might have missed
National

Details in the White House Christmas decorations you might have missed

First Lady Jill Biden really went to work on this year’s White House holiday theme.

Arias in the throes of war: Ukrainian companies crowned at 'Opera Oscars'
World

Arias in the throes of war: Ukrainian companies crowned at 'Opera Oscars'

Two Ukrainian opera houses were awarded this year's "Opera Oscar" for offering up mellifluous cadenzas and virtuosic trills amid power cuts an…

Hawaii volcano, world’s largest, erupts for first time in decades
National

Hawaii volcano, world’s largest, erupts for first time in decades

  • Updated
Mauna Loa on the Big Island in the archipelago, began erupting late Sunday, putting emergency crews on alert.

'Xi Jinping, resign!': Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down
World

'Xi Jinping, resign!': Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down

  • Updated
Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China’s powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at le…

U.K. museum returns looted 'Benin Bronzes' to Nigeria
World

U.K. museum returns looted 'Benin Bronzes' to Nigeria

  • Updated
A museum in London has signed over the ownership of its entire collection of Benin Bronzes to the Nigerian government.

Diver gets up and personal with sharks to show how gentle the creatures are
World

Diver gets up and personal with sharks to show how gentle the creatures are

  • Updated
She also dishes on what the real threat is in the deep blue sea. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

Ghana economic crisis: Inflation affecting both business and consumers

