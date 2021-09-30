Congress moves to avert shutdown; Spears freed from father; Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has been freed from her father. And she could be freed entirely from court control within weeks.

In a major victory for the pop star, a judge on Wednesday suspended the singer's father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement “reflects a toxic environment.”

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator. The decision comes months after the Britney Spears pleaded for her father's removal in dramatic court hearings, saying, “I want my life back.”

***

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, lava fountains form in park

HONOLULU (AP) — One of the most active volcanos on Earth is erupting on Hawaii's Big Island.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Wednesday that an eruption has begun in Kilauea volcano's Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit.