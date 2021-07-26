Confusion besets new police reform laws in Washington state

The higher standard is designed to keep police from using force against the wrong person — something that happens too often, especially in communities of color, Johnson said.

But it also means police might sometimes have to let the bad guy go, at least temporarily.

If officers show up at a burglary scene, for example, and they see someone partially matching the description of the suspect — but don't have confirmation it's the same person — they can ask that person to stop voluntarily. If the person leaves, officers can't use force to detain them while figuring out if they have the right suspect, they say. An arrest would have to come later, once probable cause is established.

The Criminal Justice Training Commission, which operates the state's police academy, already emphasizes de-escalation tactics and began training on the duty to intervene last year even before the law was adopted. But it has had to modify its teaching to cover the probable cause requirement for using force.

During a recent training scenario, instructor Ken Westphal encouraged recruits taking statements from a convenience store owner who had been threatened by a customer to ask, “How did that make you feel?”