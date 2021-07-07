Confederate monument damaged but still stands in Tuskegee

Brunson said it appeared Ford and another man had cut all the way through one ankle of the statue with an electric saw, but an engineer would have to conduct a full assessment. Neither man was arrested, Brunson said, but a report will be sent to the district attorney and he added charges are possible.

“I understand what many people think and what he thinks, but it’s still destruction of property," Brunson said.

Tuskegee is the home of Tuskegee University and the place where the first Black military pilots, the Tuskegee Airmen, trained during World War II. Leaders previously draped the monument’s pedestal with tarps to cover pro-Confederate writing, and the statue itself was covered later by Ford.

Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of a civil rights worker in 1966 attempted to pull down the statue but failed. It was been vandalized with spray paint several times in recent years.

Louis Maxwell, the chairman of the Macon County Commission, said the county wants the statue removed and has been talking with an attorney for the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns both the monument and the plot where it's located under an arrangement dating back to 1906.

Maxwell said he feared Ford's action might be a setback to avoiding a lawsuit.

“This had quieted down to give us a chance to work on it, but now it’s going to rear up again,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0