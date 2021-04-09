Coney Island attractions reopen after losing year to virus

NEW YORK (AP) — The Wonder Wheel began turning and the Cyclone whipped into action as Coney Island's illustrious amusement parks reopened Friday after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered New York City's iconic summer playground all last year.

After 529 days of closure, “it’s a very emotional day. We wanted to spread positivity,” Alessandro Zamperla, the president of the company that owns Luna Park — home of the Cyclone — said at an opening ceremony.

“It’s been very tough, but now is really a day of celebration, a day where we get together and we want to inspire people to come here, to really be able to have fun,” said Zamperla, whose company is called Central Amusement International Inc. It has six new attractions for youngsters coming online this year, according to its website.

The attractions will be open on weekends at first, with reduced capacity and other pandemic precautions.

Frontline workers got the first rides on the Wonder Wheel, which turned 100 last year. It was closed for the centennial, but Dennis Vourderis, a member of the family that owns Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, was only looking forward.