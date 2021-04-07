Complaint may spur review of meat industry's virus response

Seaboard said it also provides two weeks of sick leave for workers who test positive for COVID-19 although the union complained that the company doesn't do the same thing for workers who have been exposed to the virus but haven't tested positive.

Rosas with the union said the plant isn't doing as much as other meatpacking plants have to ensure worker safety. For instance, he said the plant has installed plastic barriers only in limited parts of the production line and educational materials about the virus have been provided only in English and Spanish — not the native languages of the many workers at the plant from South Africa and Laos.

“Seaboard has not even performed the simplest task of consistently placing markers on the ground where workers should be standing. Instead, the workers on the line stand less than arm lengths apart—almost shoulder to shoulder. On first shift, there are approximately 120 employees working on the kill floor and 500 employees in the fabrication department, all crowded together, nearly shoulder to shoulder,” the union said in its complaint.

Rosas, who visited the plant on Monday, said hundreds of workers routinely crowd into a small cafeteria on breaks where they eat with only a plastic shield dividing the small tables in half to limit the spread of the virus. Rosas said more space is needed and break times should be staggered to reduce crowding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.