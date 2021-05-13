Company: Ex-Trump lawyer raiding nonprofit for personal use

“She does not have unfettered control over its funds or how the funds are spent," Kleinhendler wrote in an email. “DTR intends to comply with all federal and state filing requirements when they are due. At that time you as well as the rest of the world will see the necessary financials.”

Trump and his allies filed more than 50 lawsuits in multiple states over the election and lost at every turn. Powell and Rudy Giuliani were among the lawyers behind the cases claiming a conspiracy by Democrats, despite Republican state leaders, and Trump’s own attorney general and other administration officials, publicly stating there was no major election fraud. Powell appeared with Giuliani at a press conference and made multiple TV appearances.

But after Powell threatened to “blow up” Georgia with a “biblical” court filing, the Trump legal team distanced itself from her, saying she was not working on their behalf. She later made the comment on how she would release “the Kraken," an apparent reference to the film “Clash of the Titans” in which Zeus gives the order to release the mythical sea monster.

In a November interview, Powell noted she was not being paid by the Trump campaign but "by the people of the United States of America.”