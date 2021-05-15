Company: Ex-Trump lawyer raiding nonprofit for personal use

But after Powell threatened to “blow up” Georgia with a “biblical” court filing, the Trump legal team distanced itself from her, saying she was not working on their behalf. She later made the comment on how she would release “the Kraken,” an apparent reference to the film “Clash of the Titans” in which Zeus gives the order to release the mythical sea monster.

Tickets for the Dallas conference cost $500 for general admission and $1,000 for VIP passes. The event’s website doesn’t name other beneficiaries or specify how much money goes to Powell’s nonprofit.

Logan Strain, who co-hosts a podcast about QAnon and other conspiracy theories, said Powell has appeared on QAnon promoters’ YouTube channels and is viewed as a “hero of the republic” among QAnon followers. QAnon adherents believe Trump has been secretly fighting a cabal of “deep state” enemies, prominent Democrats and Hollywood elites.

It wouldn’t surprise Strain if Powell is trying to harness the movement as a fundraising source.

“There is a great deal of money to be made in promoting and catering to QAnon,” he said.

Records link other leading conspiracy theorists from Trump’s orbit to Powell’s nonprofit.