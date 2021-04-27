Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas?

Holly McCormick, an Oklahoma tanker company official, said another problem was the shutdown of many driver schools early in the pandemic. The pipeline of new drivers those schools would have produced has yet to be filled, she said. And then there's a new federal clearinghouse that went online in January 2020 to identify truck drivers with prior drug or alcohol violations or failed drug tests, which knocked about 40,000 to 60,000 total drivers out of the national employment pool.

In normal times, driver turnover can run around 50% on an annual basis, but that spiked to a roughly 70% annual rate in April of last year, according to Brad Fulton, director of research and analytics at Stay Metrics, a trucking recruiting and retention firm. Many of the drivers who hired on at tanker carriers last spring when the pandemic first hit left the field relatively quickly, sometimes taking jobs in industries such as construction, which has been booming over the last year.

Tanker operators are raising pay to try to fill their drivers' seats, and raising the rates they charge customers accordingly. "I had to double my recruiting budget to get the same number of drivers," said McCormick.

Ripple effects