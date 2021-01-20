Comforting rituals show in media's depiction of inauguration

Earlier on Wednesday, networks left the mute button unused while covering Trump's final address as president at Joint Base Andrews.

“We’re going to dip into this for as long as the president manages to tell the truth,” MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said.

His network, along with ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC, did not pull away. Trump bragged about his election vote totals but dropped the persistent claim that he had really won. He wished the new administration well but did not mention Biden by name.

It was “a very gracious speech,” Fox News Channel's Martha MacCallum said. CNN's Wolf Blitzer, meanwhile, called it “totally inappropriate” and said it was “pretty repulsive” that Trump didn't cite Biden.

In a jarring juxtaposition of images, cameras showed Air Force One, carrying Trump to Florida, taxi on the runway as the loudspeaker played “My Way.” Television cameras then switched to Biden and his family at church.

Setting up the day, Americans with different points of view had clear choices of media outlets that would reflect how they felt.

“There are so many people who voted for Trump that have a hole in their heart this morning,” said “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt.