Column: NHL quickly responds to Kane betting allegations

One thing seems clear by glancing at social media surrounding San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane. He has some issues, and his wife says betting on his own team is one of them.

Anna Kane said some other things, too, in an Instagram post over the weekend that also accused the hockey player of partying in Europe while the bank was going after their house and she was struggling to buy formula for their baby.

Awful, of course, if true. But there are two sides to every story, and Kane responded by saying he and his wife are going through a contentious divorce and denied he had ever bet on any game he played in — or any NHL games at all, for that matter.

“I love the game of hockey and would never do any of what was alleged,’’ Kane posted online.

Where the truth lies remains to be seen. But the NHL was so alarmed by the allegations that the league immediately launched an investigation into them.

With good reason. Any inkling that games are being thrown or somehow compromised because players are betting on the game is the worst nightmare of a commissioner of any major sport.