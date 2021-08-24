Column: Even Manny Pacquiao finds Father Time undefeated

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Manny Pacquiao’s story is so remarkable that anyone familiar with it can’t help but root that it doesn’t come with a bad ending.

Fighting his way out of abject poverty in the Philippines was an accomplishment all by itself. Winning titles in eight different divisions and becoming a star pay-per-view attraction cemented his status as a boxing legend.

And don’t forget about Pacquiao’s second career as a politician. There’s an outside chance he could end up as president of the Philippines if he plays his cards right.

The fact Pacquiao has options out of the ring might make it easier to retire following his decision loss Saturday to Yordenis Ugas. Hopefully he also has some of his millions left over to help him resist the urge to lace up the gloves again.

Yes, he could conceivably still fight, even at the age of 42. And, yes, people would probably still line up for tickets to watch.

But for all intents and purposes, it’s over, something Pacquiao himself seemed to acknowledge, even if he wasn’t quite ready to announce his retirement.

“Thank you to all of you,” he said in a post-fight press conference that sounded a lot like the last one he will have. “Thank you boxing.”