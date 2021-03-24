Column: Bigger bases? Bring them on but baseball needs more

And, at the top of the list, a requirement in Double A that infielders keep both feet on the dirt — with an option that at least two infielders must be on either side of second base.

The object isn’t so much to get fans to care once again. It’s to get them to watch once again, something even Miami manager Don Mattingly said is becoming increasingly difficult to do.

“I watched a lot of the playoff games after we were eliminated and quite honestly it was a little hard to watch,” Mattingly said a few months ago. “There was nothing going on. Strikeout, strikeout, home run. It was hard to watch. It tells me we have to find a way to make our game move.”

It’s not just that games are too long, though they surely are. The average time for a nine-inning MLB game in 2019 was a record 3:07, up 17 minutes from just 10 years earlier, despite a few half-hearted attempts by MLB to get things moving along a little faster.

Just as big an issue is that so little happens during that time.

Nearly four of 10 plate appearances end without a ball being put into play. Analytics discourage ground balls and stolen bases, and the hit-and-run is a relic of the past.