Column: A feel-good start to a feel-good baseball season

Without them, the grass doesn’t seem nearly as green.

By this time next month when the real season starts, there will be even more of them watching. Barring a spike in infection rates, ballparks in all MLB cities will welcome them on Opening Day, and capacity limits figure to eventually be loosened, if not entirely abandoned.

That means baseball more or less as usual, though it’s not time to discard that mask just yet.

Wear one to go catch one of those 6-7 inning games that will be the norm this spring, assuming you can get a seat. With capacity limits in place, tickets are already at a premium and being resold at inflated prices for fans starved for real baseball.

Wear one to get a glimpse of Pham on a San Diego team that is suddenly loaded with talent. Wear one to see Mancini play on a Baltimore team that will struggle to stay out of the American League East basement.

The 25 percent capacity crowd on hand in Florida did just that Sunday and got more than just a ragged spring training opener. Mancini hadn’t played in the year since finding out he had Stage 3 colon cancer two weeks shy of his 28th birthday, and he got a standing ovation from both dugouts, as well as the crowd when he went up for his first at-bat.