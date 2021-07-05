Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

“What a tragic loss for all of us who knew him and I am thinking and praying for his family,” former Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno tweeted. “Heaven gained a darn good goalie and better person… Just, way too soon.”

Kivlenieks' death came on the eve of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Montreal, the Tampa Bay Lightning's first chance to win the championship up 3-0 on the Canadiens. Former Columbus captain David Savard learned of it from Foligno.

“That was a brutal wakeup this morning,” Savard said in French. "That was a good kid with a lot of talent who was going to be a part of the team next year or in the future. That’s extremely sad.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Kivlenieks' "love for life and passion for the game will be deeply missed by all those who have been fortunate to have him as a teammate and a friend.”

Kivlenieks most recently represented Latvia this spring at the world hockey championship in which he played four games. He played two games for the Blue Jackets and eight for the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters this past season.