Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day. What you should know.

A statue of Christopher Columbus at a downtown Los Angeles park is surrounded by a chain-link fence on October 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Columbus Day has been a political lightning rod for states, cities and municipalities around the US for years now. Some have decided to do something about it.
A number of states have moved to officially observe
Indigenous Peoples' Day, or some version of it, instead -- a holiday to recognize the native populations that were displaced and decimated after Christopher Columbus and other European explorers reached the continent.
Most prominently, President Joe Biden became the first US president to issue a proclamation commemorating Indigenous Peoples' Day,
writing that Monday was a day on which the country "celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the Federal Government's trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations."
Columbus Day is technically a federal holiday, which means it is recognized by the US government and thus brings the closure of non-essential government offices, and, usually, places like post offices and banks.
But states and local governments can choose not to observe a federal holiday. And, as is the case
with a growing number of cities and states, they can change the name and intent of the October holiday altogether.
As many as
130 cities across the country have ditched Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples Day -- and the list grows yearly. States that officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of or in addition to Columbus Day Alabama: Celebrates both Columbus Day and American Indian Heritage Day. Alaska: Observes Indigenous Peoples' Day as of 2017. Gov. Bill Walker signed observances of the holiday in 2015 and 2016 before making the switch official in 2017. Hawaii: Observes Discoverers' Day in place of Columbus Day, with state law describing it as a day "in recognition of the Polynesian discoverers of the Hawaiian Islands." Maine: Observes Indigenous Peoples' Day as of 2019, when Gov. Janet Mills said it was a step "in healing the divisions of the past, in fostering inclusiveness" and "in telling a fuller, deeper history." Nebraska: Beginning in 2021, the state will recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day in addition to Columbus Day. New Mexico: Observes Indigenous Peoples' Day as of 2019. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the day would celebrate the state's "23 sovereign indigenous nations and the essential place of honor native citizens hold in the fabric of our great state." Oklahoma: In 2019, the state voted to move Native American Day to the same day as Columbus Day so the two could be celebrated concurrently. Oregon: Passed a law in 2021 designating the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day. South Dakota: Has observed Native American Day since 1990. Vermont: A law was passed in 2019 replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day. States and DC that have observed Indigenous Peoples Day via proclamations Arizona: In 2020, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a proclamation recognizing October 12 that year as Indigenous Peoples' Day in addition to Columbus Day, per CNN affiliate KNXV. California: In addition to commemorating Native American Day in late September, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed yearly proclamations marking Indigenous Peoples' Day on the second Monday in October. Iowa: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made a proclamation in 2018 designating Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples' Day. Louisiana: The Pelican State doesn't recognize Columbus Day. Gov. John Bel Edwards declared October 14, 2019, the state's first Indigenous Peoples' Day. Michigan: On October 14, 2019, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared the day to be Indigenous Peoples' Day "to uplift our country's indigenous roots, history, and contributions." Minnesota: In 2019, Gov. Tim Walz signed a proclamation declaring the second Monday in October that year as Indigenous Peoples' Day. The state is home to 11 tribal nations. Nevada: Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a proclamation in 2020 marking October 12 that year as Indigenous Peoples' Day, saying, in part, that it "allows us to rethink our history" and recognize "the important contributions of Indigenous People in the State of Nevada." North Carolina: Gov. Roy Cooper has made yearly proclamations designating the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day. Virginia: In 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam declared Monday the first Indigenous Peoples' Day in Virginia, calling it an "important step in creating an inclusive, honest Commonwealth." The state is home to 11 native tribes. Wisconsin: Gov. Tony Evers established Indigenous Peoples' Day via an executive order days before the observance in 2019. Washington, DC: The DC Council voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day a few days before the 2019 observance.
Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia
An image of George Floyd is projected on the base of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Monday, June 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The statue has been the focal point of protester over the death of George Floyd. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the removal of the statue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo
In this Saturday, May 30, 2020 photo police stand near a vandalized statue of controversial former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo in Philadelphia. Workers on June 3 removed the statue which was defaced during a protest. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Christopher Columbus statue in Boston
In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 10, 2020, a damaged Christopher Columbus statue stands in a waterfront park near the city's traditionally Italian North End neighborhood, in Boston, USA., after the statue was found beheaded. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, FILE)
Former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson
A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is removed from in front of the team's stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, June 10, 2020. “We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down," the team said in a statement. "We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety.” (AP Photo/Steve Reed)
Confederate statue in Tuskegee, Alabama
Macon County officials covered the base of a Confederate statue, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Tuskegee, Ala., after it was vandalized with spray-painted obscenities. The Alabama county is seeking to remove the statue that sits in a town square. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
John McDonogh statue in New Orleans
The pedestal is left after protesters removed a bust of John McDonogh, Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Duncan Plaza in New Orleans. Demonstrators pulled down the bust of McDonogh, a slave owner who left his wealth to build schools, took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it into the water. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)
Christopher Columbus statue in St. Louis
A worker helps remove the pedestal that supported a statue of Christopher Columbus after the the pedestal and statue were taken down Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in St. Louis. The statue that stood in Tower Grove Park since the late 1800's was removed amid a growing national outcry against monuments to the 15th century explorer. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Christopher Columbus statue in Philadelphia
City worker cover the statue of Christopher Columbus at Marconi Plaza, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in the South Philadelphia neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Confederate Gen. Albert Pike statue in Washington D.C.
People film the only statue of a Confederate general, Albert Pike, in the nation's capital after it was toppled by protesters and set on fire in Washington early Saturday, June 20, 2020. It comes on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States, amid continuing anti-racism demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Confederate Gen. Albert Pike statue in Washington D.C.
The bronze sculpture representing the Goddess of Masonry on the base of the statue of a Confederate general, Albert Pike, is seen with red paint, after protesters toppled Pike statue's and set on fire early Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Confederate soldier statue in Raleigh, North Carolina
The statue of a Confederate soldier and plinth sit on a flatbed truck at the Old Capitol in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, June 21, 2020. After protesters pulled down two smaller statues on the same monument, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the removal of several other monuments to the Confederacy, citing public safety concerns. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh
This is a statue of Christopher Columbus in Schenley Park in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The statue, by sculpture Frank Vittor, was vandalized on June 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
John C. Calhoun statue in Charleston, South Carolina
Crews use cranes to affix straps to a statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun as part of the process of removing it from a 100-foot-tall monument in downtown Charleston, S.C., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
John C. Calhoun statue in Charleston, South Carolina
The statue of former U.S. vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun hovers above its monument after contractors completed a 17-hour removal process on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Christopher Columbus statue in San Antonio
A statue of Christopher Columbus was discovered vandalized with red paint, in San Antonio, Thursday, June 25, 2020. The San Antonio City Council has been considering moving the statue to another location. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Emancipation Memorial in Washington's Lincoln Park
The Emancipation Memorial in Washington's Lincoln Park depicts a freed slave kneeling at the feet of President Abraham Lincoln, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Calls are intensifying for the removal of the statue as the nation confronts racial injustice. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
"Forward" statue in Madison, Wisconsin
In this June 23, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin's "Forward" statue lies in the street on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis. Demonstrators who toppled statues this week honoring Hans Christian Heg, a Civil War abolitionist, and the state's "Forward" motto say they went after the sculptures because they wanted to shatter a false narrative that the state and the city support Black people and have achieved racial equity. (Emily Hamer/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)
Civil War Monument statue in Denver
The Civil War Monument statue after it was toppled from its pedestal in front of the State Capitol Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Denver. The monument, which portrays a Union soldier and was erected in 1909, was targeted during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd before the statue was pulled down overnight by four individuals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Christopher Columbus statue in Denver
A bronze statue dedicated to explorer Christopher Columbus sits on a walkway in Civic Center Park after it was toppled from its pedestal, Friday, June 26, 2020, in downtown Denver. The statue is the second to be pulled down in following the toppling of a Union Army soldier outside the State Capitol. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Christopher Columbus statue in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Workers remove a Christopher Columbus statue from Christopher Columbus Blvd. and Arctic Ave in Atlantic City, NJ Wednesday July 1, 2020. The Christopher Columbus monument, in the resort since 1958, was taken down from its location at the base of the Atlantic City Expressway Wednesday morning. (Edward Lea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)
Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson statue in Richmond, Virginia
A worker attaches a rope as they prepare to remove the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson from its pedestal on Monument Avenue Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Richmond, Va. July first a new law allowed localities to remove statues. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Confederate officer Matthew Fontaine Maury statue in Richmond, Virginia
A worker secures the statue of Confederate Naval officer Matthew Fontaine Maury to a truck on Monument Avenue, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Maury was better known for his work in oceanography and other sciences before the Civil War. His statue is the second removed since a new state law was enacted on July 1. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart statue in Richmond, Virginia
Crews attach straps to the statue Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue Tuesday July 7, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The statue is one of several that will be removed by the city as part of the Black Lives Matter reaction. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
President Andrew Jackson statue in Jackson, Mississippi
This June 10, 1999, file photograph shows the bronze statue of Andrew Jackson in front of Jackson, Miss., City Hall. The City Council voted 5-1, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to relocate the bronze figure in a less prominent spot. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument in Richmond, Virginia
The Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument is secured in lifting straps as it is removed from Libby Hill Park, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The 17 ft statue stands on a 73 foot pedestal overlooking downtown. The statue is one of several that will be removed by the city as part of the Black Lives Matter reaction. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
