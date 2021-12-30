Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations

More than 500 homes have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening.
At least one first responder and six others were injured, though Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged there could be more injuries and deaths could be possible due to the intensity of fires that quickly swept across the region as winds gusted up to 105 mph (169 kph).
The first fire erupted just before 10:30 a.m. and was “attacked pretty quickly and laid down later in the day and is currently being monitored” with no structures lost, Pelle said.
A second wildfire, reported just after 11 a.m., “ballooned and spread rapidly east,” Pelle said. The blaze spans 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers) and has engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies and sent residents scrambling to get to safety.
The activity of the fires, which are burning unusually late into the winter season, will depend on how the winds behave overnight and could determine when crews are able to go in and begin assessing the damage and searching for any victims.
Photos: Colorado wildfires destroy homes
A wildfire burns near homes, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening.
Helen H. Richardson - member, The Denver Post
Smoke from nearby fires obscures visibility, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening.
Helen H. Richardson - member, The Denver Post
Law enforcement guide motorists away from the Flatiron Crossing mall as a wildfire burns near the shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the Flatiron Crossing mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
Broomfield Police direct motorists during an evacuation as a wildfire burns near a shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the Flatiron Crossing mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
Shoppers leave Flatiron Crossing Mall as a wildfire burns nearby, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the Flatiron Crossing mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
A firefighter walks up a road near a home at Middle Fork Road and Foothills Highway north of Boulder, Colo., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
Cliff Grassmick - member, Daily Camera
Residents of apartment complex pack their vehicle as flames explode nearby as wildfires burned Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the Flatiron Crossing mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
Flames explode as wildfires burned near a shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the Flatiron Crossing mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
Flames explode as wildfires burned near a small shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the Flatiron Crossing mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
Flames explode as wildfires burned near a small shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the Flatiron Crossing mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
Flames explode as wildfires burned near a small shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the Flatiron Crossing mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
Flames explode as wildfires burned near a small shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the Flatiron Crossing mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
Flames explode as wildfires burned near a small shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the Flatiron Crossing mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. Thousands of residents in Superior and Louisville, two communities near Denver, were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies.
David Zelio - staff, Ap
Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. Thousands of residents in Superior and Louisville, two communities near Denver, were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies.
David Zelio - staff, Ap
Smoke from a wildfire rises in the background, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. All 13,000 residents of the northern Colorado town were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wildfire driven by strong winds.
David Zelio - staff, Ap
A fire truck moves through the parking lot of Flatiron Crossing Mall as wildfires burned near the shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
A fire truck moves through the parking lot of Flatiron Crossing Mall as wildfires burned near the shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
Smoke from wildfires rises into the air north of Denver on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Thousands of residents in two communities near Denver were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies.
Peter Orsi - staff, AP
Smoke from wildfires rises into the air north of Denver on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Thousands of residents in two communities near Denver were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies.
Peter Orsi - staff, AP
A fire truck moves through the parking lot of Flatiron Crossing Mall as wildfires burned near the shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
A Brookfield Police officer directs motorists out of the parking lot of Flatiron Crossing Mall as wildfires burned near the shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
A Brookfield Police officer directs motorists out of the parking lot of Flatiron Crossing Mall as wildfires burned near the shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
A Brookfield Police officer directs motorists along Flatiron Crossing Drive by the Flatiron Crossing Mall as wildfires burned near the shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
Motorists head along West Flatiron Crossing Drive as evacuations were ordered for homes around the Flatiron Crossing Mall as wildfires burned close to the shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
An electronic sign advises motorists northbound on Interstate 25 near 38th Street in Denver that Colorado Highway 36 to the Boulder area is partially closed Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Homes surrounding the Flatiron Crossing Mall near Broomfield, Colo., were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
