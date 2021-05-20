Colorado students rebuked for reenacting George Floyd death

DENVER (AP) — Leaders in a northern Colorado school district are condemning a social media post in which three high school students — one in blackface — reenacted the death of George Floyd.

The photo, which appeared to be originally posted to Snapchat, showed a student in blackface lying on the ground as one teen kneels on his neck and another kneels on his back, The Denver Post reported Thursday. A caption above the photo reads, “Bye bye senoirs (sic).”

Mead High School Principal Rachael Ayers sent a letter to students and their families Wednesday saying the “highly offensive photo” was taken on school grounds and that the administration has begun an investigation.

“I know that this behavior does not represent our strong Maverick community, and I want to acknowledge the supportive school culture our students, faculty and staff have cultivated through a challenging time,” she wrote.