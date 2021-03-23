Colorado shooting victims: store staffers, cop, photographer

After getting no answer in about five minutes, “I just fell over in my chair,” he said, choking up.

Murray had a long career taking photos for magazines including Cosmopolitan and Vogue, Mackenzie said.

“She charmed the pants off me” when they met at a photography studio in New York City years ago, he said. Computer backgammon games soon evolved into a relationship and eventually, two children.

“She’s the kindest person I ever knew, hands down. She had an aura about her that was the coolest freakin’ thing you’d ever want to know. She was just a cool chick,” Mackenzie said. “She had it all together — she really did.”

He said he spent hours consoling their children before he “lost it” Tuesday morning. Mackenzie offered a message:

“Don’t live in fear. My wife, none of the victims, would ever want you to live in fear. They’d want you to be bolder and live bolder. That’s what this place is about.”

SUZANNE FOUNTAIN

Fountain was a Medicare agent, helping people sign up for the federal health insurance program for older adults and get supplemental coverage, said Hilarie Kavanagh of Medicare Licensed Agents in Boulder, where Fountain worked for the past two years.