Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions, officials say; slower mail for USPS; George Segal dies

Today is Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Authorities, former associates of suspected Colorado shooter say he was prone to rage, delusions; USPS plans for slower mail, fewer office hours; ‘Virginia Woolf,’ ‘Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Official: Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials and former associates of a 21-year-old accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket described the suspect as someone prone to sudden rage who was suspended from high school for a sudden attack on a classmate that left the student bloodied.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who is from the Denver suburb of Arvada, was booked into jail Tuesday on murder charges a day after the attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder. He was due to make a first court appearance Thursday.