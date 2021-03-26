Colorado shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase

Mourners listen to speakers at a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
Mourners console each other at a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
University of Colorado Police Department officer D. Matthews stands near a cruiser covered in floral bouquets and tributes to Eric Talley, a Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer killed with nine others in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store, before a news conference about the incident outside police headquarters Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
Signs, floral bouquets and tributes stand along side a police cruiser parked in front of the Boulder, Colo., Police Department in honor of fallen officer Eric Talley, who was one of 10 victims in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store, before a news conference about the ongoing investigation outside police headquarters Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
Boulder, Colo., Police Department Chief Maris Herold heads back into headquarters after a news conference to outline the ongoing investigation into the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store outside police headquarters Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Ten people were killed in the shooting at the supermarket on Monday.
Kolt Jones, left, and his wife, Josie, survey the array of floral bouquets and tributes placed around a police cruiser outside the Boulder, Colo., Police Department for fallen officer Eric Talley, one of 10 victims in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store, before a news conference on the incident outside police headquarters Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, appears before Boulder District Court Judge Thomas Mulvahill at the Boulder County Justice Center in Boulder, Colo. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Three days after he was led away in handcuffs from a Boulder supermarket where 10 people were fatally shot, Alissa appeared in court for the first time and his defense lawyer asked for a mental health assessment "to address his mental illness."
Mourners gather at a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
Mourners console each other at a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
Three-year-old Mariah Reznicek smiles as she uses chalk to draw a heart next to the names of the 10 victims of the massacre at a King Soopers grocery store before a vigil for the victims late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
Mourners console each other at a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse, left, D-Colorado, chats with mourners at a drive-in vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
Mourners hold candles at a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
A mourner holds candles at a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
Mourners gather at a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
Mourners at a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, appears before Boulder District Court Judge Thomas Mulvahill at the Boulder County Justice Center in Boulder, Colo. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Three days after he was led away in handcuffs from a Boulder supermarket where 10 people were fatally shot, Alissa appeared in court for the first time and his defense lawyer asked for a mental health assessment "to address his mental illness."
Mourners hug at a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
A mourner holds a placard at a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
Mourners attend a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
Mourners attend a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
Mourners at a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
Mourners console each other at a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
Candles for the victims of a shooting days earlier at a King Soopers grocery store burn as mourners gather for a vigil late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
Mourners walk by the temporary fence put up around the parking lot of a King Soopers grocery store Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Ten people were killed in a mass shooting at the supermarket on Monday, March 22.
A sign is flanked by floral bouquets placed on the temporary fence put up around the parking lot of a King Soopers grocery store Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Ten people were killed in a mass shooting at the supermarket on Monday.
Boulder County, Colo., District Attorney Michael Dougherty heads back into police headquarters after a news conference to outline the ongoing investigation into the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store outside the police station Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Ten people were killed in the shooting at the supermarket on Monday.
Boulder Police say they're still trying to determine the gunman's motive in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people this week. The County's District Attorney says additional attempted murder charges will be filed against the suspect.
Wreaths and other tributes envelope a police cruiser as Boulder County, Colo., District Attorney Michael Dougherty, at the podium, makes a point to outline the ongoing investigation into the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store during a news conference outside police headquarters Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Ten people were killed in the shooting at the supermarket on Monday.
Mourners hug at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a grocery store earlier in the week, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, outside the courthouse in Boulder, Colo.
People are led out of a King Soopers grocery store after a shooting in the store, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
A flag-covered gurney is wheeled to an ambulance outside a King Soopers grocery store, late Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo., where authorities say multiple people were killed in a shooting.
Tributes surround a police cruiser placed in honor of fallen officer Eric Talley outside the Boulder Police Department Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Officer Talley and 9 others were killed in a shooting at a supermarket on Monday.
Mourners walk along the temporary fence put up around the parking lot of a King Soopers grocery store where a mass shooting took place earlier in the week, in Boulder, Colo., Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Rings inscribed with the names of the victims hang on the temporary fence put up around the parking lot of a King Soopers grocery store Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Ten people were killed in a mass shooting at the supermarket on Monday.
Mourners gather for a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, appears before Boulder District Court Judge Thomas Mulvahill at the Boulder County Justice Center in Boulder, Colo. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Three days after he was led away in handcuffs from a Boulder supermarket where 10 people were fatally shot, Alissa appeared in court for the first time and his defense lawyer asked for a mental health assessment "to address his mental illness."
Thalin Di Paolo holds an American flag as a procession of emergency vehicles heads down Foothills Parkway to lead a hearse carrying the body of a Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer who was one of 10 victims in the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Boulder Police Department Officer Eric Talley was killed responding to the shooting attack at the supermarket on Monday.
A solemn group of King Soopers employees, left, some from the Boulder store and some from the same district brought large sprays of flowers for each of the victims of a mass shooting at a Boulder Kings Soopers store on Monday. Each spray had a card with condolences for the victims' families and signed by their King Sooper family. The group brought their flowers to a fence around the King Soopers where a makeshift memorial has been made for the ten victims of a mass shooting. Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
A mourner leaves a bouquet of flowers along a fence put up around the parking lot where a mass shooting took place in a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
Investigators deal with light snow as they collect evidence in the parking lot where a mass shooting took place in a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
A man leaves a bouquet on a police cruiser parked outside the Boulder Police Department after an officer was one of the victims of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people were killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo..
Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people have been killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
Police work on the scene outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
By PATTY NIEBERG and JAMES ANDERSON
Associated Press
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in the Colorado supermarket shootings bought a firearm at a local gun store after passing a background check, and he also had a second weapon with him that he didn’t use in the attack that killed 10 people this week, authorities and the gun store owner said Friday.
Investigators are working to determine the motive for the shooting, but they don’t know yet why the suspect chose the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder or what led him to carry out the rampage, Police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference.
“Like the rest of the community, we too want to know why — why that King Soopers, why Boulder, why Monday," Herold said. “It will be something haunting for all of us until we figure that out. Sometimes you just don’t figure these things out. But, I am hoping that we will.”
The quick response by officers, who traded gunfire with the suspect, kept many people inside the store out of danger, said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, who declined to say how many people were in the supermarket. The first officer on scene was killed.
“Their actions saved other civilians from being killed,” Dougherty said about the officers. “They charged into the store and immediately faced a very significant amount of gunfire from the shooter, who at first they were unable to locate.”