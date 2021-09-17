Colorado school shooter to be sentenced to life in prison

Erickson and McKinney targeted a classroom of high school students who were sitting in the dark, watching a movie at the end of their senior year. The two entered through separate doors to maximize the number of students they could kill, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that Erickson and McKinney concocted a “victim-hero” plan in which McKinney would either kill himself or be killed by Erickson.

The shootings stopped when Castillo and two other students, Joshua Jones and Brendan Bialy, charged Erickson, whose gun jammed after he fired four times. McKinney was apprehended by a school security guard.

Defense attorneys argued that Erickson was pressured into participating by McKinney, who testified against Erickson after pleading guilty last year. The defense also suggested that Castillo was accidentally shot as he pushed Erickson against a wall.

Despite the mandatory life term for Erickson, prosecutors asked that a report be prepared that recommends the sentence and summarizes the evidence presented at trial. That information could help deter a future governor who might possibly consider clemency for Erickson, according to District Attorney John Kellner.